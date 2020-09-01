Turkish students have started online schooling amid growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus the country has witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases.

While online schooling began on Monday, the country has considered starting in-person classes on September 21 after evaluating the pandemic situation, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk told reporters.

“We will adopt distance education until September 18. Works are continuing for the process to start on September 21,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

Turkey reported 1,587 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, raising the total to 270,133, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 44 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,370, he tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 110,102 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 7,138,492, he said.

A total of 1,087 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 244,926 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca added.

Turkey reported the first Covid-19 case on March 11.