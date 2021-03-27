Shikhin Garg from Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon emerged victorious in the Cluster 17 Finals of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2021, the maiden online edition of India’s largest business quiz for campuses.

The Cluster 17 Finals representing the regions of Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh was a thrilling affair, with participants showcasing their quick thinking and sharp quizzing abilities.

The winner took home a cash prize of Rs.35, 000/-* and will now compete in the Zonal Finals to qualify for the National Finals. Jeevesh Saxena from Ashoka University was declared runner-up, winning a cash price of Rs.18, 000/-*. Prof. (Dr.) N. G. Prasad, Dean – International Relations and Outreach, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali was the chief guest at the event and gave away the prizes in a virtual prize distribution ceremony.

Stepping up to the challenges posed by the pandemic, like the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2020, the Campus edition too has brought in its first ever virtual format.

For the online version of the Campus Quiz, the country has been divided into 24 Clusters and after two levels of online prelims, top 12 finalists from each Cluster will be invited for Wild Card Finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 24 online Cluster Finals. These 24 Clusters are further grouped into four zones- south, east, west, and north and each zone will comprise of 6 Clusters.

The Winner from each of the Cluster Finals will then qualify for the Zonal Finals. Winners at the four Zonal Finals will directly qualify for the National Finals. The runners-up from the four Zonal Finals will compete in a Wild Card Final, and 2 out of the 4 runners-up will then qualify for the National Finals. In all, 6 Finalists will compete at the National Finals and the top scorer will be crowned as the National Champion who will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.

All finals are being streamed on a deferred basis on Tata Crucible Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube channels.

Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam known for his masterful, unique, and witty style is the host of the quiz.

*subject to tax deduction applicable at source