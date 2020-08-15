The Scindia School took the Independence Day celebrations online. Students and Old Boys participated in the cultural events and watched flag hoisting from their homes. At the school, the flag hoisting was done by Yashwant Mahadik, the Chief Guest, a Scindia School alumnus along with the school Principal Madhav Deo Saraswat.

Commenting on the same, Madhav Deo Saraswat said, “Independence Day is usually celebrated with great fanfare. However, this year due to the pandemic, the celebrations are different as our students are not on the Fort. And therefore, our Independence Day celebrations have gone virtual. All the school’s social media pages will broadcast the celebration. Students and Old Boys have been requested to join in.”

This was followed by the address of the Chief Guest wherein he spoke about the school’s dynamic curriculum that was truly liberating during his days and that it prepared him for the life outside in the best possible way. In the second part of the programme at the Astachal, floral tribute was paid to the father of the nation. This was followed by a minute’s silence and relevant speeches by a teacher and student. The event ended with the teacher’s choir.