Odisha extends live stream virtual teaching for +2 students

With the current academic session disrupted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government has decided to live stream virtual teaching sessions for plus two-course students on the YouTube platform in a bid to connect the college students with studies.

“The classes for +2 first-year students are yet to commence as the admission process is underway. The YouTube live streaming virtual classes will resume shortly. The physical mode of teaching has already begun for 2nd-year students”.

However, those who are not joining the offline classes can reap the benefits of online classes”, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told reporters here on Wednesday.

The government has in the meanwhile reopened the schools for 9th, 10th and 12th class students for physical classes.