Exam Schedule of UGC-NET by NTA to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 exam schedule. It will be released on its official website, said Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC. The nature of the exam in which it will be conducted will be Online. The exams will be conducted across various exam centres distributed all across India.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is an exam conducted to set the eligibility for college or university level lectureship. The exam also sets the basis on which the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for Indian nationals. The NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). National Eligibility Test which is also known as the UGC NET exam is conducted twice every year to select eligible candidates for both Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or only Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities.

NTA UGC NET has a distinct exam pattern. The pattern is such that it is conducted in 2 sessions where candidates are required to appear and write 2 different papers. On the basis of their performance in these papers, the selected candidates are awarded the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). There are only 6% of applicants who clear the UGC NET exam to become eligible for the Assistant Professor post. The reservation policy for ST, SC, PwD, and OBC candidates is applied to this 6%.

The official website where interested students can check other relevant details regarding the exams is – ugcnet.nta.nic.in