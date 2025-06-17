NIOS opens registration for Oct-Nov 2025 exams on nios.ac.in: Key dates and details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the date and registration schedule of its forthcoming public exams to be conducted in October-November 2025. All the details are available on nios.ac.in (nios (dot) ac (dot) in).

Students writing the Class 10 and Class 12 exams under NIOS are now ready to begin preparing to register and pay the exam fees on the new schedule announced.

Registration schedule and fee plan

Students enrolled in Stream 1, Block 2 — i.e., those who have been slated for the October-November 2025 examination — may initiate payment of their examination fees from May 24, 2025.

A swift glimpse at the key deadlines:

Without Late Fee: May 24 to June 23, 2025

With Late Fee (₹150 per subject): June 24 to July 3, 2025

With Consolidated Late Fee (₹1600 per student): July 4 to July 13, 2025

The same schedule is applicable for students who are qualified and were enrolled in past sessions, including the ones who were present before the April-May 2025 exams.

How to register on nios.ac.in?

Students should visit the official NIOS website (nios.ac.in) to complete their registration and fee payment within the stipulated deadlines.

Missing the initial window will attract additional charges depending on how late the payment is made.

It’s essential for students to carefully check their eligibility and subject details. They should do this before proceeding with the payment to avoid any mistakes or delays.

What students should know

– This payment process is exclusive to Stream 1, Block 2 students of NIOS.

– Prompt payment of fees guarantees smooth access to hall tickets and exam appearance.

– Late payment will not only incur additional charges but could potentially lead to issues with sitting for the exams.

NIOS is among the biggest open schooling networks in India, providing adaptive learning opportunities for students from all over India.

Public exams are conducted by the board are twice a year. And they offer space for students from diverse backgrounds to pursue their secondary and senior secondary education.

To get guidelines and notifications in detail, students can visit the official website of NIOS regularly.