Nepali to be included in NIOS senior secondary curriculum: Raju Bista

The chairperson of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Professor Pankaj Arora, has confirmed that the inclusion of the Nepali language at the senior secondary level will be taken up once the ongoing broader curricular initiative is completed.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista shared this development after receiving a formal communication from Professor Arora. According to him, the move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), under which the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is developing course material in all scheduled languages. NIOS is coordinating its curriculum development efforts accordingly.

MP Bista had earlier taken up the matter with the minister of state for education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar. He strongly emphasised that Nepali, being one of the 22 official languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, deserves rightful inclusion in the NIOS curriculum at the senior secondary level.

“This is an important step toward ensuring linguistic representation and educational inclusion for Nepali-speaking students across the country,” Mr Bista stated.