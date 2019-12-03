Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday said that new national education policy will be in public domain very soon and it will establish the glory of India in the world.

R Subrahmanyam, Ministry of Human Resource Development Secretary (Higher Education) said that the new national education policy will be in the public domain very soon.

“We are in the very last stages of bringing out the national education policy which will be there with all of you, very soon. This education policy is going to modify the way we are implementing our education systems,” he said.

Subrahmanyam said that the new policy is going to bring a very major change for the betterment of the students, institutions and all the stakeholders. The important thing would be to spread the influence of the institutions in their surroundings.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, HRD minister while addressing the Swachh Campus Ranking 2019 award ceremony at AICTE through a video conferencing appealed the students to pledge for saving a litre of water everyday. He also asked the students to encourage their near and dears ones also to do the same.

In the Swachhata Ranking 2019, nearly 7000 higher educational institutions participated out of which 52 were awarded in a clean and smart campus, one student one tree, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Solar Urja Lamp categories.

UGC Chairman DP Singh and head of AICTE Anil Sahasrabudhe were also present at the event along with other officials.