In an attempt to modernize the future of Online learning in India, the Ministry of Education, through its Implementing Agency, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will launch National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT 2.0) on February 16, 2021, at AICTE Auditorium, New Delhi.

The event will be blessed with the presence of prominent personalities, including Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, Professor MP Poonia, Vice Chairman of AICTE, Professor Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE and Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO, NEAT, AICTE.

Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe told National Education policy 2020 (NEP 2020) aims at a student-centred learning approach that NEAT champions. Prioritizing and scaling personalized learning models to meet the needs of every student in the country.

Professor MP Poonia indicated NEAT 2.0 helps to verify, aggregate, and deliver EdTech solutions directly to the students, thus giving them a huge choice to select a technological requirement that will suit their requirements, which will, in turn, improve the overall learning outcome.

Professor Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, said, “The usage of technology in the educational sector is inevitable, and it will reshape the way in which people learned in the past. The usage of the NEAT Platform will enhance their skill and employability opportunities.”

Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO, NEAT, AICTE conveyed that more than 2 lakh students registered in the NEAT 1.0 portal. Through the NEAT platform, many Edtech companies are accessible on a common platform to have a wider reach across the country.

During the COVID lockdown, the courses were offered free of cost, and more than 64940 students benefited from it. Through NEAT, 25% of sales of registered seats are distributed to economically weaker sections of students.