A National Essay Competition on Fundamental Duties is scheduled to be held on December 26 by the Ministry of HRD.

The applicants should be a student of any Higher Education Institution in India. Registration for the competition can be done on kartavya.ugc.ac.in.

As per the notification by the HRD Ministry, the topic of the debate will be announced on the spot.

Urging all #highereducation students to participate in National Essay Competition on Fundamental Duties. #ConstitutionDay

👉Topic: To be announced on spot

👉Date: 26 December 2019https://t.co/kArmztbrnl

Register NOW! pic.twitter.com/LXjkCGViaj — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) December 7, 2019

Last day for the registration on December 10.