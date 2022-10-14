Follow Us:
Mission Admission 2022: DU released stimulated list, first cut-off by 18 oct

Delhi University on Friday released DU stimulated list for undergraduate courses. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in. 

SNS | October 14, 2022 7:22 pm

Photo Credit: Amritanshu Raj

DU has added a feature on the dashboards of the Candidates, “Simulated Ranks” referring to which the candidates will be able to know their tentative ranks.

The ranks are determined on the basis of the scores and preferences submitted by the candidates till 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 13, 2022.

As per the schedule, the preference change window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2022. Soon after the preference change window closes, the DU’s first cut-off list will be released on October 18, 2022.

Candidates can opt for the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022.

All the registered candidates are advised to re-order their preferences by selecting a maximum number of programmes plus the college preferences offered to them by the University. The preferences are available to candidates under the ‘Available Preferences’ section on the official website.

