MG & IIMPACT on Monday inaugurated their 15th digital learning centre in Mewat, Haryana. Taking further their partnership to ensure a better tomorrow for underprivileged girl children, the inauguration was a part of the ‘Digital Centres – E-Shiksha Ek Nayi Disha’ campaign launched in June 2020 that aims to establish e-learning centres across the remotest regions in India.

The e-Shiksha online digital learning centres were launched with the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in March to support girl child education. MG has so far assisted the transformation of 15 out of the 50 IIMPACT learning centres to IIMPACT-ech Studios (digital learning centres) by driving tech-enablement.

MG and IIMPACT entered into a partnership back in 2018 to aid the education of underprivileged girls in India. The partnership is aimed at imparting quality classroom education to girls aged between 6 years and 14 years.

The inaugural ceremony in Mewat, Haryana, witnessed the participation of multiple dignitaries including Rakesh Sidana (National Sales Head, MG Motor India), and Shubhangi Sharma (Executive Director, IIMPACT), and Preeti Munjal (Head- Training & Development, IIMPACT).

The event was attended by the local community with representatives from the local panchayat, teachers, and parents of girl children.

Speaking on the inauguration, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director – MG Motor India said, “At MG, we always lay emphasis on the key problem areas in society. The e-Shiksha initiative, which was launched in the wake of COVID-19, has taken a step further with 15 such centres converted into digital learning centres to support girl child education.”

Commenting on the occasion, Shubhangi Sharma, Executive Director, IIMPACT, said, “The learning crisis faced by children, particularly in rural areas, has necessitated all concerned with education to devise new strategies for addressing the need gaps. A sudden and unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 has lowered the learning levels for these rural children. The support provided by MG Motor for tech enablement of IIMPACT centres will be an aid in the process of learning. The smart TVs and other devices provided will not only support ALAs (Alternate Learning Arrangements) for children but also help teachers in effectively using the time available.”