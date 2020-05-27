Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union HRD Minister, on Wednesday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 students who have moved to their home districts or other places during the lockdown can appear for their pending board examinations from their home districts or current place of stay, as the case might be.

Nishank shared the information on Twitter: “Students, who are currently not in the same district as their board examination centers due to #lockdown! I have advised @cbseindia29 to shift your examination center to your current district. Kindly get in touch with your respective schools for further information.”

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that these students will not be required to travel back to the previous board exam centre and the CBSE will announce the modalities of registrations for such requests.

“Class 10 and 12 students who have to appear in pending board exams but have moved to different state or district during the lockdown when schools were closed, will be able to appear for exams at their present place only. They will not be required to travel back. The CBSE will issue a notification in this regard and modalities for registration of such requests,” said Pokhriyal

The exams were postponed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The same would be now held from July 1 to 15.

The CBSE had recently released the revised date sheet for the remaining class 10th and 12th board exams.