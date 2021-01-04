Mahindra University’s e-Hub incubated e-Learning start-up Widhya is now a part of T-Hub. Widhya is an e-learning platform for students to get industrial experience without having to work at a company.

Widhya partners with various organisations takes projects from them and puts it out for its learners to solve. What is interesting is that this isn’t a traditional video-based approach that has been adopted by a large number of the e-learning players.

“We are happy that a start-up incubated by us at Mahindra University is winning accolades and is now being mentored and fast-tracked by T-Hub. We at Mahindra E-hub help students bring out proof of concept, mentor the students and showcase their strengths and opportunities to industry experts, mentors and investors.

“We work closely with startups to bring them to a critical mass at the beta phase with testing and trials so that they can take off with ease once they get to the stage of formal launch. We are glad that in a short time we’ve been able to help many startups and each success story motivates us to go far,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Set up by two college roommates, who had graduated in 2018 from the B Tech programme of study at Mahindra University, Widhya was born out of the need to undertake industrial training of choice, irrespective of the area of the background or specialization.

Rahul Arulkumaran (B Tech– Computer Science & Engineering) and Rishabh Singh (B Tech – Electrical and Electronics Engineering) hit upon the novel idea and they conducted offline trials to validate the product immediately and found that this product was indeed the need of the hour.

Both the founders had plans of doing their masters. However, when COVID struck, both of them knew that now was the time for developing the product and they decided to postpone their plans to go for masters.

They got their online Minimum Viable Product (MVP) out in March 2020 and were in private beta testing until October 1st. Till October they had just 679 users but since then have more than 7000 users, out of which more than 40% are active each month.