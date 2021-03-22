Mahindra University has appointed Dr S Ramakrishna (Rama) Velamuri, an internationally recognised academic, as Dean of its School of Management. As the Dean, Dr Velamuri will provide strategic vision and direction to Mahindra University’s School of Management and ensure that it stays on course in its pursuit of excellence in education, research, and stakeholder engagement.

He will be responsible for promoting and designing programs that are benchmarked with the best in India and the world, which will in turn help the school become a globally relevant and recognized entity over time.

“We welcome Dr Rama Velamuri to Mahindra University. His illustrious career spanning 36+ years in academia and industry will ensure that Mahindra University’s quest for excellence in education continues. We are sure that under his expert guidance and global approach, the School of Management will set benchmarks in the management education space and become a recognized player on a global scale,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Under Dr Velamuri’s leadership, Mahindra University will launch Mahindra University’s School of Management from the 2021 academic session. The School of Management will begin undergraduate programs this session and will soon commence its post-graduate and research intake as well.

Dr Velamuri is a seasoned academician with over three and a half decades of experience in holding key academic, administrative and industry positions.

Dr Velamuri has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Madras and an MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain. His PhD in Entrepreneurship, Business Ethics and Strategy was awarded to him from the Darden Graduate School of Business, University of Virginia. Dr Velamuri’s education across three continents, exposure to multiple cultures and linguistic ability will help set the path for truly global programs at Mahindra University’s School of Management.