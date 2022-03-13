Lexicon institute of Hotel Management collaborates with Marriott International

Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management in Pune by The Lexicon Group of Institutes recently joined ties with Marriott International in India to nurture, grow and develop talent for the hospitality industry based on the current expectations of the industry at large.

This week marked a special milestone as Andrew Newmark- Vice President Human Resources, Asia Pacific (excluding China) Marriott International, Rimal Dsilva- Director of Human Resources Projects – India, Marriott International, along with Nasir Shaikh – Chief Executive Officer, The Lexicon Group of Institutes & MultiFit, Gurmeet Singh – Chief Mentor, Lexicon IHM and Gladvin Rego – Principal, Lexicon IHM inaugurated their first on-campus classroom with the hospitality giant.

Veterans, leaders, and experts from the industry have come together to establish an institute that is set to bring in a new dawn for hospitality education in India. The Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management stems from Hoteliers who form the ‘Governing Council’ and have come together to create a Hotel Management college ‘By the Hoteliers, For the Hoteliers’.

“What a thrill to visit Lexicon and spend time with the team. I look forward to my next visit and the ongoing collaboration to develop the talent of our industry”, says Andrew Newmark, Vice President Human Resources, Asia Pacific (Excluding China), Marriott International.

Within the agreement, Marriott International in India will sponsor a class in the program, and students are expected to receive mentoring and career guidance from Marriott leadership in India. Further, students will be assisted in projects and gain exposure to real-life hotel priorities and challenges.

“The aim of the hotel school is not to just impart theoretical knowledge, but to focus on a 360° development cycle which focusses on all aspect of development starting from their mindset to mental health, skill development, culture integration, knowledge enrichment and most importantly understanding the importance of business integrity and leadership in a people-driven culture. The students will have this rare opportunity to develop skillfully under the guidance and mentorship of senior leaders and experts from the industry. We are grateful to Marriott International for believing in this association as this will truly help us raise the bar and work towards creating future leaders in the hospitality industry”, says Nasir Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, The Lexicon Group of Institutes & MultiFit.