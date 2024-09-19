Birbhum girl dies mysteriously in Gujarat, family cries non-cooperation

Piya Das, a hotel management student hailing from Mallick Gunpara in Suri of

Birbhum district died mysteriously in Gujarat, her family has sought a high-level probe on her death to reveal the truth.

On 12 September, the family received a phone call from the private hotel management institute in Gujarat claiming that their daughter has committed suicide. In February, she took admission in the Gujarat institute for studying hotel management.

The family went to Gujarat to bring back her body and has alleged that the local police station has not cooperated with them and has not investigated the case seriously. Kajal Sheikh, the sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad has helped to bring back the victim’s body to her ancestral house.

“We have brought the body to Suri last evening to do her last rites. But it is very pathetic that the police station in Gujarat did not hear our plea and instead claimed that it is an unnatural death case,” alleged Papiya Das, the sister of the victim.

The victim wanted to join five star hotels after completing her course in hotel management, but her dream is cut short it seems, said her elder sister.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, SP of Birbhum said that if the family seeks assistance from district police they are ready to provide it.

The victim’s family has also urged the West Bengal government and the district magistrate of Birbhum to contact their Gujarat counterparts and unravel the truth. The family has claimed that there was no such issue, which could prompt her to commit suicide.

“The Gujarat police didn’t allow us to lodge a separate FIR in this

case. We were not told where her body was found. They said that the complaint by the institution was enough,” said her brother-in-law Manish Kumar Das.