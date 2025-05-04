KIIT, KISS lead by example with giving-driven model

KIIT and KISS for mental health: At a time when the world often feels weighed down by competition, inequality, and emotional exhaustion, a quiet revolution of kindness is sweeping across India—and it’s leaving an impact in its wake.

It’s a way of life called ‘The Art of Giving’—a philosophy built on the simple idea that generosity, no matter how small, can transform lives. Behind this movement is Dr. Achyuta Samanta, an educator, humanitarian, and changemaker.

Dr. Samanta, who rose from humble beginnings in a remote village in Odisha, founded two of India’s most transformative institutions: KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) and KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences).

At KISS—the largest residential school in the world for tribal children—over 30,000 students receive free education, meals, healthcare, accommodation, and skill training. Many of these children are the first in their families to step into a classroom. Since its inception, KISS has supported nearly a million tribal youth, helping them chart a new course in life with dignity and confidence.

“Education here isn’t just about textbooks,” says a university representative. “It’s about nurturing the whole person—so they can rise, and then help others rise too.”

KIIT, meanwhile, has earned global recognition as a hub of higher education. With students from every corner of India and over 60 countries, the university is known for academic excellence.

That’s where ‘The Art of Giving’ steps in. It’s the soul of these institutions—encouraging students, faculty, and alumni to look beyond themselves. Whether it’s volunteering time, mentoring others, supporting village schools, or organizing health camps, the act of giving is woven into everyday life at KIIT and KISS.

What started as a campus culture has now become a nationwide movement. From city slums to rural villages, and from flood-hit regions to schools for underprivileged children, The Art of Giving is showing up where it’s needed most. Its projects range from disaster relief and women’s empowerment to rural development and community health. And it all stems from a belief that giving is not just charity—it’s healing.

“In a world that often feels divided, giving is what connects us,” says a community leader associated with the movement. “Dr. Samanta didn’t just build institutions—he built a culture of care.”

This culture has been tested in recent times, as public trust in institutions across India faces new challenges. Yet, KIIT and KISS have responded not by retreating, but by doubling down on their values—strengthening mental health support, improving safety nets, and continuing to listen to student voices.

“It’s during difficult times that true character is revealed,” the community leader adds. “And these institutions have proven, time and again, that they are built on a foundation of service, not ego.”

After all, as Dr. Samanta says, “When you give, you don’t just change lives—you also restore hope.”