Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), one of central India’s leading universities and Wizcraft MIME, India’s leading communication and entertainment company, inked an MoU today to launch Central India’s first entertainment and events school viz Jagran Wizcraft MIME School of Entertainment and Events.

The school will operate under the university’s umbrella of flagship Faculty of Journalism and Creative studies and shall offer a distinct model of hands-on learning with a strong focus on industry and global engagement in the entertainment & events space.

With a commitment to preparing the next generation of creative thinkers and practitioners, the key UG & PG programmes under this School are industry-focused, practice-based and taught by a specialist community of leading practitioners.

The launch event was scheduled on 14th January 2021, to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Late Gurudev Gupta, the noted freedom fighter, journalist, parliamentarian and founder of Dainik Jagran. It was held in the university’s state-of-the-art Bhopal campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Keynote Speaker for the event, the established filmmaker Subhas Ghai congratulated Jagran Lakecity University & Wizcraft for coming together to set up much-needed university-led degree programmes and a dedicated school for entertainment & event.

Jagran Wizcraft MIME School of Entertainment& Events shall offer BA (Hons) – Entertainment and Events and MA – Entertainment & Events, that will involve a global network of creative media professionals, regular communication and events initiatives, professional development opportunities and platforms to connect with the industry.