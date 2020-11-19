Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal has been elected as the Global 2nd Vice President of Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP).

The Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) holds the highest formal consultative status with UNESCO. Its primary purpose is to be the main platform for interaction and collaboration between members and to be the effective voice of universities in Asia and the Pacific region.

In the recently held elections at the Asia & Pacific level, Hari Mohan Gupta was elected to this prestigious and high office and shall serve a term of two years from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022.

This announcement was made during the 14th AUAP general assembly meeting (GAM) held on 18 November and the theme of the conference was “Redefining The Future of HEIs Towards Progressive Education & Their Best Practices”.

Gupta has also been inducted into the Board of Management of AUAP as a distinguished member as well.

He is the only Indian holding such a high and important position at AUAP which is being seen as a great honour and recognition for India and the Indian higher education system.

Hari Mohan Gupta has been an active member of the association for many years and has contributed to the increasing quality global exposure of Indian universities at various platforms. At present, AUAP has 174 universities registered under it representing 5 continents and 29 countries of the Asia Pacific region, and Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal represents India as the Country Chair for the year.