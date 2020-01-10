JKBOSE 10th result 2019-2020: Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has declared the JKBOSE class 10th result 2019 for Kashmir division on the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates willing to check their results need to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number or registration number and other asked information in the blank space.

Candidates appeared for JKBOSE biannually class 10 results 2019 for winter and summer sessions can easily check their results online. JKBOSE exam results 2019 have been announced separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh region.

Steps to easily check JKBOSE results 2019 online:

– Log on to the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in

– Click on the result tab

– Select the correct tab as per the region (Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil and Leh)

– A new window will open and candidate need to enter the roll number and submit it online

– JKBOSE 10th result will be available on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep it for record.