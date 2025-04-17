JEE Mains Results 2025: NTA JEE Main Session 2 scorecard shortly, Final Answer Key released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 (Paper 1 – BE/BTech) today, April 17, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards and detailed results on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The result will display the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR), subject-wise scores, and percentile — key metrics for eligibility in JEE Advanced and other engineering admissions.

The Session 2 exams were conducted over multiple days to accommodate the large number of applicants. Paper 1 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on April 9, 2025. All exams were conducted in computer-based mode at centers across the country. Candidates who appeared for both papers will receive individual scorecards for each.

How a candidate can check JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Results

1. Go to the official website: jeemain (dot) nta (dot) nic (dot) in

2. Click on the link for ‘JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result’

3. Log in using your application number and password

4. Your scorecard will appear on the screen — review the details carefully

5. Download and save a copy for future reference

JEE Main 2025 final answer key released by NTA

Meanwhile, NTA has released the JEE Main 2025 final answer key for Session 2 (B.E./B.Tech) on April 17, 2025.

How to Download JEE Main 2025 final answer key

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads ‘Final Answer Key for JEE (Main) 2025’

3. Download the PDF and check answers according to your question paper code

You can download it directly from the official NTA JEE website.

JEE Advanced 2025 is tentatively scheduled for June 2025, and qualified candidates must begin their preparation immediately.