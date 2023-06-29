India is on the brink of establishing itself as a world leader in the online education industry by 2023, with exponential growth projected over the next decade. The number of individuals engaged in online learning has skyrocketed from 2.679 crore in 2017 to 14.6 crores in 2023, and according to Statista Market Insights, experts predict that by 2027, a staggering 24.4 crore Indians will be studying online.

To support the needs of the world’s fastest-growing economy, India must sustain this remarkable growth in education. However, the cost of accessing world-class education remains a significant hurdle for students from lower and middle-class backgrounds.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a Vishwa Guru (world leader) in education, the Ministry of Education has implemented the National Education Policy 2020. As a result, numerous globally renowned institutions and groups have expressed keen interest in contributing to the Indian education market.

One notable example of the Prime Minister’s impact on achieving world-class education is the Education Centre of Australia (ECA) Group’s entrance into the Indian online education market. ECA, led by founder Rupesh Singh and his brother Rajesh Singh, will launch the OpenLearning platform in New Delhi in July 2023. ECA is known for its exemplary model of operating partner university campuses in Australia, which was introduced to India in 2018 to offer international university programs to the Indian masses under the leadership of Rupesh and Rajesh.

As an Indian-led organization, ECA is poised to make a substantial contribution to the Indian higher education market. This development underscores the favorable opportunities created by the Indian government to attract world-class educational expertise.

Backed by the Education Centre of Australia, OpenLearning is ready to introduce OpenLearning Bharat in India, bringing their successful model and expertise to serve the Indian student population. OpenLearning is the largest e-learning platform, dominating countries like Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. With over 5 million students worldwide, this platform offers a wide range of career-building programs, skill enhancement courses, professional training certifications, and full qualifications. Over 300 of the world’s top 3% international universities trust OpenLearning, placing the platform at the forefront of online education.

The collaboration between the Education Centre of Australia and Indian universities for OpenLearning Bharat has the potential to revolutionize the education landscape in India. It provides universities with the opportunity to leverage cutting-edge Learning Management Systems (LMS) to deliver a more effective and comprehensive learning experience to students. Additionally, ECA offers Indian universities the chance to run international programs in collaboration with ECA, focusing on the latest in-demand management and cutting-edge technology domains in India.

OpenLearning Bharat, under the leadership of ECA Online, is eagerly preparing for its launch on July 1, 2023, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. The event promises to be a momentous gathering, with esteemed guests including Vice-Chancellors from renowned universities, CEOs and CHROs from leading corporations, education service providers, education consultants, and representatives from the press and media.

The launch of OpenLearning Bharat signifies a significant milestone in India’s education landscape. This event marks a crucial step toward bringing world-class education and innovative learning experiences to Indian students.