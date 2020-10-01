Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with TSW, the Executive Education Division of Times Professional Learning (a part of The Times of India group) and launched a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning.

The program has been designed especially for working professionals with insights from academics and industry experts and will strike the right balance between rigour and practice.

“Data Science and Machine Learning has become increasingly useful in newer areas. In the near future it is likely to become an essential skill for many different professions and industries. The situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic has given us the hope that many such programs can be effectively delivered online provided the program is for a longer duration. Our partnership with TSW seeks to achieve this with the eleven months certificate program,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The course offers 3 specializations to choose from:

Computer vision and Image recognition Speech Recognition Data Engineering

This intensive hands-on programme will comprise more than 184 hours of live virtual sessions to be relayed by IIT Roorkee faculty as well as industry experts and has around 200 hours of self-learning content.

This 11-month course with specialisations prepares the learner for a career in data science and artificial intelligence. No prior knowledge of coding is required to apply for the programme though an engineering degree is required.

To enrol in the course, the applicant is required to have a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% aggregate along with minimum 2 years of experience preferably in the software domain. There is a provision of a special 15% discount on the course fee for alumni of IIT Roorkee.

Industry mentorship and career support would be also provided to learners upon the completion of the course.

With a total of 10 projects and real datasets, students would benefit from hands-on learning on diverse topics such as a recommendation system based on the dataset from Amazon, auto-tagging photos uploaded by Yelp users on a review website, classify the audio based on Google Audio set, sentiment analysis on the live Twitter feed, lung cancer detection, satellite image classification, Covid-19 dataset analysis and Chatbot using Google Dialogflow.

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Times Professional Learning (a part of The Times of India Group), added, “AI is predicted to increase national GDP growth by an average of 1.7 percent across 16 industries by 2035. A recent report goes on to say that by 2035, AI technologies could increase labour productivity by 40% or more, thereby doubling economic growth in 12 developed nations that continue to draw talented and experienced professionals to work in this domain.”