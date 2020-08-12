Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to launch new online programs and certifications for a global audience.

IIT Roorkee plans to launch high demand programs like Advanced Certification in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and Certification in Data Science.

The Advanced Certification in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning program will enable learners from around the world to learn AI/ML skills from India’s top technology institute.

It is a six months program and is a unique combination of expert lectures, hands-on labs, tutorials, team projects, and workshops ensuring fast-track learning along with building knowledge on coding and mathematics necessary for building expertise in AI/ML besides equipping with classical ML techniques and algorithms, programming with TensorFlow for easy model building, robust ML production and powerful experimentation among others.

Certification in Data Science program is designed to equip professionals with competencies in the core focus areas of Data Science, Machine Learning, Critical Thinking, Data Collection, Data Visualisation, and Data Management.

The course will develop programming skills in Python and SQL relevant, help learners understand the algorithms used in data analytics, and build knowledge about the selected machine learning algorithms such as linear models, kNN, SVM, Trees, Random forest, and neural networks and much more. The program requires no prior knowledge of coding in Python, R, or SQL.

With this partnership, IIT Roorkee joins the ranks of 170 top universities, including Yale, University of Michigan, Stanford, and Imperial College of London that offer programs on Coursera.

IIT Roorkee will launch both these programs on Coursera in early 2021.