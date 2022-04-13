IIT-PAL – Govt. initiative of free coaching for IIT-JEE

IIT-PAL is an initiative of the Ministry of Education by the Government of India, the coaching is free for every student who aspires to pursue IIT. It is seen as a pivot to digital education, which was hinted at in this budget when Finance Minister, N Sitharaman announced the expansion of the One Class-One TV channel Programme.

Tabling the budget for the education sector, the Finance Minister said “We recognize the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery, for this purpose one class one TV channel program of PM e-Vidya will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels”. Along similar lines, the IIT- PAL videos can be accessed on Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s Swayam Prabha Channels. These videos are telecast on Doordarshan on DTH’s Channel 22.

There are video lectures for the students of Grade 11th and 12th, who are planning to prepare for and write the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology- Joint Entrance Test (IIT-JEE) exams.

The IIT-JEE is widely regarded as the toughest exam in the World for getting admission into an undergraduate course. The video lectures are created and taught by IIT professors and subject experts to lower the burden on the aspirants. These educative videos seek to help students for a better understanding of the subjects and to self-prepare for doing well in competitive exams.

The video lectures are listed as per Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology syllabus topics of NCERT Class XI and Class XII classes, so that interested students can progressively learn each of the subject topics.

Interested Students can register themselves and access not only videos but can join frequent live sessions and the rich study material provided on the website. Registered students can submit their topic-wise doubts, questions, or problems. A team of professors or experts at IIT PAL will coordinate to find answers to these questions, answers to selected questions will be posted on the website, which can be viewed by all registered students.