IIT-Madras Now Has a Campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania

IIT-Madras made history on Monday as the first IIT to establish an international campus, situated in Zanzibar, Tanzania, a nation in East Africa. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, alongside Tanzanian officials, Indian dignitaries, faculty, and students.

Looking ahead, the Zanzibar government has allocated a vast 232-acre land parcel for the construction of a permanent campus. This forthcoming campus is anticipated to be fully operational within the next year and a half, opening doors to a promising future for IIT-Madras’ international expansion into Africa.

This pioneering IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus currently hosts 45 students pursuing Bachelor of Science and Master of Technology programs in the fields of artificial intelligence and data science. What makes this initiative particularly noteworthy is the balanced enrollment, with 50% of the students hailing from Africa and the other 50% from India, as highlighted by IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti.

To reach this juncture, the institute processed around 500 applications for these two courses, meticulously selecting students through eligibility tests and interviews. Speaking on this momentous occasion, Kamakoti expressed his confidence in the Zanzibar campus’s potential, foreseeing it rising to prominence within the African educational landscape. In the near future, IIT-Madras plans to broaden its offerings to encompass five degree programs, comprising three postgraduate degrees and two undergraduate degrees.

Kamakoti elucidated that there is a growing interest among students to explore disciplines like ocean engineering, quantum sciences, and mining. The institute is gearing up to introduce degree programs in these domains to meet the evolving educational needs. Moreover, IIT-Madras has set its sights on establishing a research park on the Zanzibar campus, ushering in the possibility of collaboration with foreign universities for twinning degree programs.

In preparation for this ambitious endeavor, IIT-Madras has recruited six faculty members dedicated to nurturing the academic aspirations of the students at its new Zanzibar campus. The institution has already established its initial campus in the Bweleo district, located approximately 15 kilometers south of Zanzibar City. This facility is well-equipped with international-grade amenities to cater to the immediate requirements of students.