The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur maintained its impressive streak with improved rankings in the recently announced QS World University Rankings by Subject-2023.

The institute has jumped 37 places to secure the 85th position globally in engineering and technology, and the 5th position domestically.

IIT-Kanpur has been ranked among the top 100 universities in the world for Computer Science and Information Systems (ranked 96, up by 13 places) and Electrical & Electronic Engineering (ranked 87, up by 21 places).

In addition, IIT-Kanpur has secured notable positions in other fields of study, including Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering (ranked 121) and mathematics (ranked 122). In the Natural Sciences domain, IIT Kanpur has been ranked 248 globally and 5th domestically.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-Kanpur, here in a statement on Thursday expressed his delight over the institute’s performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject-2023.

He said: “IIT-Kanpur is constantly re-evaluating the curriculum and methodologies to improve research and learning. These rankings validate IIT Kanpur’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. We are committed to constantly improvise and keep up with the requirements of the changing times by offering the best of academic experience at IIT Kanpur.”

The QS World University Rankings by Subject is a prestigious global ranking system that evaluates universities based on their academic reputation, research impact, and employer reputation in specific subjects. The ranking is widely recognized as a benchmark for excellence in higher education.

The rankings bear testimony to IIT-Kanpur’s excellence in the key domains of engineering and technology, computer science and information systems, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering, and mathematics, among others.