Admissions are open for the one-year Executive Programme in Advanced Marketing Management (EPAMM) by IIM Indore and The Second Wind (TSW). The program is designed to equip students with the latest business practices, insights, and trends. Students will appraise and elevate themselves as marketing leaders, exploring their strengths, confronting challenges and developing leadership capabilities.

This will be a blended program taught both online and in-campus at IIM Indore. The pedagogy includes a judicious mix of lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, assignments, etc. The curriculum will be delivered by IIM Indore’s top-ranked faculty, TSW brings forth this Executive Programme in Advanced Marketing Management, enabling professionals to earn the prestigious certificate from IIM Indore while still being able to work.

Commenting on the same; Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, “The amount of information needed today to be an effective marketer is substantial. This program is created to meet the needs of practicing professionals by engaging world-class faculty to teach cutting-edge material and research that not only has direct application in today’s global marketplace but also provides an analytical framework for addressing future market needs and innovations.”

Commenting on the programme, Anish Srikrishna, CEO – Times Professional Learning said, “The EPAMM aims to help executives understand the fundamental truths of marketing in the midst of a rapidly changing global economic environment. With its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, the program will serve as a major launchpad for future marketing professionals.”

The program is designed to help professionals, ranging from experienced marketing managers to budding entrepreneurs, hone the skills they need to make their company’s marketing strategy effective. In particular, participants will gain the knowledge and skills required to improve the dynamics of relationships with customers, suppliers, stakeholders and competitors.

The EPAMM Programme is open to any graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of five years’ experience and minimum of 50% aggregate marks in either Diploma or bachelor’s degree or master’s degree or its equivalent.

Admissions to the course are now open. The last date to fill the admission form is 27th March 2021. Classes begin on 17th April 2021.