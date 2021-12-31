IGNOU tops ARIIA 2021 in non-technical category

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has topped Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 in non-technical category.

“The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been ranked number one in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements-2021 among non-technical Institutes of National Importance, Central Universities & CFIs,” the University said in a statement here on Friday.

ARIIA-2021 classified participating institutions into two major categories; technical and non-technical. The technical institutes include centrally funded technical institutions like IITs, NITs, state technical universities, state standalone technical colleges, private universities, private standalone technical colleges, whereas the non-technical institutes included central universities, Institutes of National Importance and other centrally funded institutes.

This year a total of 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc) participated in the ARIIA ranking.

In a virtual function organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 on December 29, the statement said.

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU has been organising and coordinating various kinds of activities and programmes aimed at creating a culture of innovation in the University and promoting innovation, startups and entrepreneurship by involving the faculty and the students.