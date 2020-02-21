Hall tickets for the intermediate exams has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on bie.ap.gov.in.

Those students who are appearing for the first and second-year examinations for the Andhra Pradesh board can visit the official website and download their hall ticket.

Andhra Pradesh Board will conduct the examinations in March 2020. The first year exams will commence from March 4, while the second year from March 5.

The practical exams were conducted from February 1 to 20.

Here are the steps that candidates need to follow to download their hall ticket

Step1: Go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Step2: Check the Latest Announcement section on the website

Step3: Select the AP Inter I year and II year March 2020 Hall Ticket

Step4: Enter the registration number and Date of Birth

Step5: Click on the download option

Step6: Take the print out of the Hall Ticket

Hall tickets are very important for the students to appear in the exams without which they won’t be allowed entry.