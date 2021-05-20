First of all I believe it’s a commendable initiative. It’s a Ray of Hope for the orphaned kids. It’s devastating what’s happened to them and what is happening in world currently. It has been demonstrated that a country’s development is mostly dependent on its people and resources. However, it is ultimately up to the people to determine how effectively they may employ finite resources in order to accomplish substantial progress and breakthroughs in innovation. Education is responsible for shaping a person, just as individuals play the most significant role in shaping the status of a country. As a result, education is a country’s backbone; it plays a pivotal role in technological advancements and transmits a variety of skills, values, and awareness.

The announcement of free education for children orphaned by Covid-19, made by the Delhi government on Tuesday is commendable. It was accompanied by a series of other welfare measures for poverty and crisis hit families. The above announcement is expected to reduce poverty and elevate literacy rate in India. Children who have lost their parents as a result of COVID-19 will receive 2,500 per month (until they age 25) and their education expenses will be paid by the Delhi government. 250 million children are predicted to be deprived of primary education today. These children are the nation’s future leaders and will be accountable for its progress. The announcement of free education will reap the dreams of many young eyes who could have stopped dreaming after the demise of their parents.

“Many children have lost both parents because of Covid… such children should not think of themselves as lonely and helpless. I stand with them all the time,” this statement made by the CM of Delhi has raised many hopes in the hearts of the orphans. Education is one of the most important factors in society’s growth and advancement. The better educated a society’s citizens are, the more they can benefit the world in a positive way. This fact emphasises the importance of education in society, prompting governments to invest more than ever before in education.

A higher literacy rate in a country translates to lower unemployment and faster GDP development. The human intellect has enormous potential for bringing about revolutionary changes in society. Education is the most essential step to take in order to reap the benefits of the human mind. It is a vital investment in the growth of every human being.

When a society is educated, there is a large allocative and productive efficiency, as well as rapid rates of progress. Education always helps and reaps benefits as it is the only asset that cannot be taken away from a person. The value of education has been emphasised by nations, and one of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) is to offer universal primary education of high quality to all. As a result, education is the most crucial stage in a country’s growth, and everyone should work to encourage it to its full potential.

Meanwhile some other announcements made by the Government of Delhi are:

Families who have lost their sole earning member to Covid-19 would get 50,000 rupees at once and 2,500 rupees monthly.

Free ration to poors including those who don’t have ration cards

Free food grains for families who have lost their breadwinners because of the pandemic

No income certificate required to get free food grains

(Author: Vivek K Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Careerera)