FORE School of Management opens applications for Management Batch 2022-24

FORE School of Management, New Delhi based premium Business School opens application for the admissions of the 2-year Full-time PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) Program for the batch 2022-24.

Programme offered are:

Post Graduate Diploma In Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (International Business) PGDM (IB)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Financial Management) PGDM (FM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Big Data Analytics) PGDM (BDA)

Last date to apply is Dec 20, 2021 till 23.59 PM.

Applications open for admissions in the 31st batch of PGDM, 16th Batch of PGDM (IB), 5th batch of PGDM(FM) and 3rd batch of PGDM (BDA) for the upcoming session. This year the total Number of seats is 420 (180 for PGDM programme; 120 for PGDM IB; 60 Each for PGDM FM and PGDM BDA).

International Accreditation: Located in the heart of the capital city of India, in Qutub Institutional area amidst premium institutes like IIT Delhi, JNU, IIFT, Indian Statistical Institute, FORE School of management is among very few B schools in India Accredited by SAQS.

Diversity: For the batch 2021-23, Students of the current batch are from 24 different states of India with a fair representation of 35% female students, 38% from engineering while 62% from non-engineering background with varied academics – 31% from commerce, 13%, 9%, and 8% from management, science, and arts respectively.

Placement: Known for steady placement record FORE School has been able to manage it’s standard despite an increase in batch and overall dull economy. For the batch 2019-21, Average CTC offered was INR 10.7 LPA & Highest was INR 27 LPA. 39% role offered in IT/ITeS along with 22% in BFSI sector and so on. Highest CTC 27 Lakh per annum was offered in Consulting & Research. Top recruiters are EY, KPMG, Deloitte, GEP, ZS, Genpact, DELL, Gartner, Accenture, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, JLL, TATA Power, Dalmia, Indiamart and so on.

Application fees: For online application submission, candidates need to pay Rs. 1,947 for 1 programme; 2,950 for 2 programmes; 3,894 for 3 programmes and 4,130 for 4 Programmes (Including 18% GST) through either Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking. The shortlisted candidates will be informed by email and SMS.

One can apply online. ( https://admissions.fsm.ac.in/ ) For more information, contact [email protected]; 011-41242415; 011-26569996.