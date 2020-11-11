On National Education Day, it is time to celebrate the transformation in school education from the 1940s to the 2020s. Coming out of the industrial revolution, post-independence, India’s nation-building efforts were centred around engineering and technology.

The objective of education in the 1950s was to primarily help a student prepare for a job and fit-in into a career in engineering or science. We have come a long way since then. Education in India today is all about understanding self, identifying passion, and expressing yourself.

The choices of the school curriculum and various career options for a student is truly heartening. NEP is the icing on the cake with a focus on applied learning, vocational training, internships, and applications of AI, Machine Learning, and Designing Thinking, in the school curriculum.

It also heartening to see school students solving real-world problems and triggering an era of social innovation. Quality of higher education institutions in India, with diverse career options especially in liberal arts, would surely help stem brain-drain in a big way!

Education builds responsible citizens and plays a very important role in shaping up the country’s future. The involvement of technology has completely transformed the pedagogical pattern in India making education more engaging & accessible to one and all.

The digital revolution has certainly opened new avenues to create a holistic environment with the best of the learning resources and access quality education especially in rural parts of the country. Being the facilitators, we should sincerely do our bit in promoting and uplifting the face of education which in turn shall fuel the holistic growth of our country.

(Expert inputs from Rajesh Panda, Founder & CEO, Corporate Gurukul and Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom)