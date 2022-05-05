Delhi To Add French In Government Schools

Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will now teach French to students.

The DBSE, on May 2, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institut Français en Inde (IFI), which is the French Institute in India to introduce the French language to more than 30 government schools all across Delhi.



Now the question being asked is “why only French?” It is known that French is one of the official languages of large international institutions like the UN, NATO, UNESCO, WHO, UNHCR, and UNCTAD. Thus it has its own significance globally.

Moreover, it can also help a person in securing other jobs in civil or diplomatic embassies, as well as in other fields like academics, tourism, hospitality, and fashion this will open the gates of better opportunities to all the students without any discrimination.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and the Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Emmanuel Lenain, signed the MoU. Sisodia said, “As a part of our program to introduce prominent global languages in government schools, students will now have the option to learn French too.

Manish Sisodia used his Twitter account to provide this information. He writes on Twitter “Mastering a foreign language will provide Delhi Govt school students a chance to find better job opportunities for employment in India & abroad.”



Delhi Govt signed the MoU with Institut Francais in presence of @FranceinIndia, to teach French in Delhi Board schools.

Ambassador Lenain also shared his thoughts on signing the MoU with DBSE; he said, “Delhi government reflects the same philosophy of education as the French government.” He further said that the Delhi Government is serious about its choices and policies for the education of approximately 1.5 million children studying in public schools and the IFI supports this cause.