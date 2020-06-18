Dr CV Raman University (CVRU), which is a part of the AISECT Group of Universities, has announced admissions open for the 2020 session. In view of the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus threat, the University has taken the admission process for the session 100% online.

Students can now indulge in live chat sessions with counsellors through specialised counselling apps, access the virtual campus tour videos available on CVRU’s YouTube channel, fill up the admission form and submit their fees online through enabled websites and portals. The University is also set to arrange career counselling sessions for prospective students along with online classes on personality development, soft skills and communication, entirely free of cost.

CVRU offers a range of Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses under 9 faculties that include Engineering, Education, Information Technology, Law, Commerce & Management, Journalism & Mass Communication, Pharmacy, Arts and Science.

The University also offers Open and Distance Education options along with Diploma and Certificate programmes. In addition to that, CVRU, in partnership with NSDC, offers a variety of short-term skill development courses through CVRU-NSDC academies.

Illustrating the prime objectives of the University, Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor, CVRU, said, “CVRU provides world-class infrastructure that aids the process of education, research and development. We have always laid emphasis on inculcating a professional acumen in our students. We have been working extensively towards giving them industry-oriented exposure so as to build a new generation of proficient professionals who are capable of taking the Indian industry to new heights.”

Besides going 100% digital for the admission process, the University has initiated several schemes for the digitalization of the curriculum as well as the process of learning.

CVRU features a campus radio station called Radio Raman 90.4 FM. The radio station broadcasts educational and entertainment-based content with an aim to increase the literacy of the people staying in tribal and backward areas around Kota regarding their legal, health and educational rights.

In addition to the live online lectures, online question banks, assignments, quizzes and other learning resources have been made available and a digital library with over 65,000 e-learning resources and study material has been curated.