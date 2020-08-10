CV Raman Global University has always believed in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in its students for a better collective future of the youth and society.

In an industrial state like Odisha, whose youth have great potential and immense talent to emerge as leading entrepreneurs, CGU is proud to be the only university with two start-up incubation centres in Eastern India.

Odisha, with its abundant natural resources and ample skilled and unskilled manpower, has emerged as a thriving industrial hub. The Odisha Government has always welcomed industrial investments in Odisha to support the Make in India, Make in Odisha initiative. Out of many of its initiatives to shelter industrial aspirations, The Info Valley project near Janla deserves a special mention.

Info Valley is a multipurpose industrial project initiated by the Government of Odisha to be executed on 600 acres of land near Janla. Designed as a modern IT and industry hub complete with amenities for convenience and recreation, Info Valley will attract investments from entrepreneurs and generate employment opportunities for about six lakh youth.

CV Raman Global University believes that if technical knowledge based on a brilliant idea is boosted with the right opportunities, then can lead to a spark of revolution in the industry.

CGU shares the vision of Odisha as an emergent industrial hub where the best of enterprising youth prospers.