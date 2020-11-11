Sturt University has introduced attractive upfront discounts for Indian students through its bursary and scholarship payments. This will allow a significant reduction in course fees for its November 2020 intake. Students will also be eligible for a COVID-19 Student Relief bursary valued at AUD $2800 that can be coupled with other bursary and scholarship offers valuing up to AUD $10800.

Alex Chevrolle, Study Group’s Director for Australia, said, “We understand that this has been a uniquely challenging time for students and universities, but it is clear that Indian students remain committed to their aims of studying in Australia and the opportunities which come with that choice.

“Our partner Charles Sturt University has a long history of welcoming and supporting Indian students who go in to receive an excellent education at undergraduate and postgraduate level, and beyond that into successful careers. These generous bursaries and scholarships will enable even more talented Indian students to take up that opportunity and I would encourage anyone hopeful of studying at Charles Sturt University Study Centres to seriously look into these options for November this year.”

Eligible students will receive a bursary or scholarship based on their offer letter. On the second page of that letter, the number of subjects enrolled in will be mentioned and the year’s tuition fee which is used to calculate the discount.

Successful students then pay the adjusted fee, along with the Student Services and Amenities Fee. The bursary letter confirms the figure to be discounted from the amount provided in the offer letter. All students wishing to study in Australia will be required to pay for Overseas Student Health Care (OSHC).

Indian students can also avail a postgraduate academic merit scholarship of up to AUD $8000, plus a COVID-19 Relief bursary valued at AUD $2800 that is distributed over seven subjects.

The eligibility for this academic merit scholarship is categorized at three levels and includes:

2.2 GPA / 55% or higher in Bachelor degree to receive AU $4000, 2.4 GPA / 60% or higher in Bachelor degree to receive AU $6,000, and 2.6 GPA / 65% or higher in Bachelor degree to receive AU $8,000.

Indian students can also apply for an academic merit scholarship for an undergraduate degree to receive a bursary of up to AUD$8000 and a COVID-19 Relief Bursary worth AUD$ 2800. This offer is applicable to offshore students confirming their offer to study an undergraduate degree commencing 9 November 2020.

To secure the bursary they must accept the offer to study by 16 November 2020.

The Charles Sturt University Study Centres offers a two-year, 12 subject Masters Degrees with eligibility to apply for post-study work rights along with a 12-week post-study internship and graduate placement opportunities.