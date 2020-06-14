Responding to the requests of the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and education minister Partha Chatterjee the Association of 38 private CBSE affiliated schools of Burdwan West, Burdwan East and Birbhum District today announced that no late fine will be taken from the parents by the member schools during the lock down period.

In a high level meeting today at the Sahodaya School Complex in Burdwan West it was also decided that schools may allow the facility of payment of the school fees in two or three installments if parents have some genuine problem and if they approach the school authorities with supporting documents.

However, the schools are not in a position to consider any fee waiver.

In an official communique released for the media the association has also said that transportation/ boarding charges may be considered for some concession depending upon the actual expenditure by the schools for providing transport / boarding facility to the students.

According to the association there are about 1,500 to 2,000 students studying in each of these schools and the total students strength is over 65,000.

These schools include some of the top CBSE schools in the state including Hem Sheela Model School, Durgapur, DAV Model School, Durgapur, Delhi Public School, Durgapur, Burnpur Riverside School, Burnpur, India International School, Asansol, St. Xavier’s High School, Durgapur, The Heritage School, Rampurhat etc. Since 25 March all these educational institutions have been closed due to the lockdown after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Online classes have been going on since April and the Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has hinted that before August there are very slim chances of reopening of schools in the country.

All over the state, the parents have been demanding waiver of fees and other fees due to the long lock down period and have urged the state government to intervene.