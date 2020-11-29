CAT (Common Admission Test), which is a national level MBA entrance exam, was successfully conducted by IIM Indore. It’s estimated that a total of 2.28 lakh candidates will appear for the exam in all 3 slots. The duration of the exam was 2 hours. The total number of questions asked was 76.

For a detailed analysis of the CAT 2020 exam check out the Gradeup Exam Analysis.

There were three sections— Verbal & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude.

The timing of the morning shifts was 8.30 am to 10.30 am while the timing of the other two shifts is 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

The exam had two types of questions: a) MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) b. Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to the MCQs. The marking scheme is as follows: three marks for every correct answer and negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

The overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate to tough, similar to last year. Out of the three sections, VARC was the toughest while Quantitative Aptitude and DILR were Moderate.

Highlights of the exam:

The total marks of CAT 2020 are 228 (76*3)

The level of Reading Comprehension was high. Level of Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning was moderate to difficult

Quantitative section was moderate.

Total MCQ Questions were 57 and Non MCQ (TITA) were 19.

There was a deviation in the pattern of the paper, compared to the last few years. The deviation was that the DILR section had 2 sets of 6 questions each. It has happened for the first time in the last 6 years

Section Wise Analysis:

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The level of DILR was moderate, the way it has been for the past many years. There were a total of 5 sets of questions. 2 sets of 6 questions each and 3 sets of 4 questions each. There were 6 TITA (Type in The Answer) questions out of the 24 questions asked in this section. An important attribute of this section was this time there were 2 sets of 6 questions each which has never happened in the last 5 years.

Around 17-18 questions were asked from Arithmetic and Algebra. The overall level of this section was moderate. There were 8 TITA (Type in The Answer) questions out of the 26 questions asked in this section. No questions were asked from Permutation & Combination.

There were a total of 4 sets of reading comprehension questions. Two sets of RC were of 4 questions each and the other two sets of RC had 5 questions each. The overall level of this section was difficult.

According to the official CAT 2020 notification, the result of this exam is expected to be out in the second week of January 2021 while the official answer sheet and the question paper is expected to be out in the first week of December.

Students who are planning to appear for the exam next year should focus on achieving a raw score of 125-130 for 99.5 percentile. One must aim to attempt 50-52 questions with more than 90% accuracy to crack the exam.

This exam analysis is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the CAT aspirants.

(Expert inputs: Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup)