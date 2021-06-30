British Youth International College (BYITC), an online educational platform that is dedicated to teaching children skills in areas such as Abacus, English, and Coding, introduced their Teacher Training Program to upskill and reskill the teachers in India.

The Teachers Training Program by BYITC will train new or experienced teachers in the relevant subjects and provide assured employment to them to help the education community during the pandemic. They will open enrollment through the program for teachers with 500 vacancies each quarter. BYITC has hired and trained around 50+ teachers since its inception.

The teachers on-boarded on the platform are from most parts of India like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Kota, Alwar, Udaipur, Ahmedabad & Dehradun.

Sharing her views on the program, Dr Rashmi Mantri, Founder & Chairperson of BYITC said, “Coming back to India has always been a dream and we have finally returned with a lot of experience & determination to help the education community grow during the times of Covid-19. Through our Teacher Training Program, we are trying to generate multiple employment opportunities to help the community grow.”

The platform plans to target a thousand teachers in the next 6 months from tier 1 & Tier 2 cities in India after their successful educational journey in the UK, USA and Australia. The brand is also offering Run from Home and Asset Light Franchise Model for Educational Institutions and Solopreneurs in India.