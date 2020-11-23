The tentative dates for the Class 12 board practical exams 2020-21 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

The tentative dates were released amid the speculation that the exams would either be cancelled or postponed in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.

As per the tentative dates, the practical exams for Class 12 would be conducted from January 1 till February 8 while the exact dates for the exams would be notified later, CBSE clarified.

However, the CBSE is yet to formally announce the final notification regarding the exam schedule for Class 10 and 12, though, the board has made it clear that there is no proposal to cancel or postpone the board examinations.

In view of the current scenario, CBSE has fixed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting the examinations according to which all the schools would be sent separate dates for conducting the board practical exams for which the board would appoint an observer who will oversee the observer, practical and project evaluation.

The Board says that preparations are on for conducting the board exams in early 2021 in which lakhs of students in India would be appearing. If all goes well these exams would be conducted at the appropriate time.

Board Secretary Anurag Tripathi assured that class 10 and 12 board examinations would be held in 2021.

“During March-April last year, we were nervous about how to proceed ahead but our schools and teachers did a commendable job and adapted themselves using new technology in the teaching work. During this time the teachers trained on their own. Since the last few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become normal to take online classes for students using various learning apps,” said Tripathi.