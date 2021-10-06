BJP leader’s book makes it Central University syllabus

Senior BJP leader and in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, Avinash Rai Khanna’s book has made it to the syllabus of the Central University of Himachal and the libraries of Central Universities of Punjab and Rajasthan.

The book titled ‘Samaj Chintan’ has been included in libraries of Central universities, besides, the book has been included in the syllabus for students of Social Work and Sociology courses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the book was included in the libraries of GNA University Phagwara, Punjab, Rayat Bahra University, Chandigarh University, Punjab University, Lovely Professional University, and Tantia University in Rajasthan.

Khanna’s book is available in three languages, Hindi, English, and Punjabi and recently, Union minister Kiren Rijiju launched the English edition of the book.

Avinash Rai Khanna thanked the Central Universities for introducing the book in their libraries and in the syllabus and said the book will inspire our younger generation to work positively for the betterment of our society.

“The book focuses on various social evils and issues, and dwells on ways to resolve these,” he added.