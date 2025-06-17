BD HSC & Equivalent Exams 2025: New Health Guidelines for Candidates

The Bangladesh Ministry of Education has published comprehensive health and hygiene guidelines for students and examination officials who will take part in the forthcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) / BD HSC and equivalent examinations 2025.

To maintain the safety and health of all concerned, particularly in the context of public health, the Secondary and Higher Education Division has circulated a circular calling for strict hygiene compliance at all examination centers throughout the nation.

According to the official website i.e. moedu(dot)gov(dot)bd the students, invigilators, center officials, and the staff are required to maintain elementary hygiene practices such as:

1) Maintaining proper hand washing with soap and the usage of hand sanitizers.

2) Wearing a mask throughout the whole duration of the test.

3) Not sharing personal items like pens, water bottles, etc.

4) Physical distancing wherever it is possible.

5) Ensuring hygiene at examination centers by sanitizing desks and facilities regularly.

Schools where exams are being conducted are directed to make all arrangements, including availability of toiletries and deployment of health-monitoring volunteers if necessary.

The Ministry has appealed to all concerned to remain responsible to prevent any health hazards in this important academic season.

