Atishi explores partnership with UCL to transform MCD schools

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday visited University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom. The purpose of her visit was to discuss potential partnerships with the UCL’s leadership, focusing on capacity-building training for teachers and school administrators from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary schools.

Speaking about her visit, Atishi said: “Education has always been the priority of the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government. After Delhi government schools, now our focus is on MCD schools and revolutionising the education system in them is our priority.”

“In order to make MCD schools world-class education institutions, it is important for us to let MCD teachers explore the education trends across the world. Partnership with institutions like UCL will help us do so,” she said.

Atishi further emphasised the value of international exposure for Delhi government school teachers, citing its significant contributions to strengthening the Delhi education model. She expressed her intention to provide the same exposure to MCD school teachers, which led to her meeting with UCL’s leadership.

UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, known as the Institute of Education (IOE), is the world’s leading centre for education and social science research, teaching, and engagement.

Atishi highlighted the potential benefits of training MCD teachers at UCL, stating, “Having our teachers trained here will be very useful for the students of MCD schools. Teachers will be able to bring the best pedagogical practices to the classrooms and contribute to the holistic development of students in their formative years.”

During the visit to UCL, Atishi was accompanied by the Delhi Education Secretary and Director of Education of MCD, along with a senior faculty member from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.