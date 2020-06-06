The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA, has declared the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrasa examination 2020 on Saturday.

This year, with 64.80 per cent, the pass percentage improved from last year which was 60.23 per cent. Comparatively, in 2018, the pass percentage was 56.04 per cent, while in 2017 it was 47.94 per cent, and in 2016 it was 62.79 per cent.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita tops HSLC 2020 examinations by scoring 595 out of 600 marks.

Heartiest congratulations to Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita as he tops HSLC 2020 examinations by scoring 595 out of 600 marks. Keep it up. You have a long way to go.

The detailed results for the exams are available at results.sebaonline.org.

According to the reports, a total of 1.11 lakh students secured above 80 per cent marks in the HSLC exam.

District-wise, Sivasagar is the best performing district with 83.92 per cent, while Dhubri is the worst performing district with 44.20 per cent.

Re-checking or photocopy with re-checking of answer script will begin from June 8 to June 22. A fee of Rs 350 will be applicable