teen scolded by her father for not giving paying attention to studies committed suicide consuming acid in Jamalpur in East Burdwan today.

Fifteen-year-old of Jamdaha in Jamalpur PS area was a Class X student of local Lakshmanjadi High School. She, as the family told police, was scolded heavily by her father as she’s getting busy with an android phone instead of her studies.

Today morning, after her father went out for some work, the victim picked up an acid bottle kept by her farmer father to prevent reptiles at bay and consumed it. The girl was shifted to the local Jamalpur block hospital, where she was declared as ‘brought dead.’

