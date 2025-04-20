Displaced Dhuliyan families start returning home after assurances

After days of uncertainty, displaced families from Dhuliyan, who had taken shelter at the Parlalpur High School camp in Malda’s Baishnabnagar, have finally begun returning home following assurances from the administration.

On Saturday, 21 individuals boarded police vehicles and left the camp to reunite with their families.

The displacement followed unrest that erupted about a week ago in parts of Malda and Murshidabad over protests against the Waqf Act. Gripped by fear, several Dhuliyan residents fled overnight, crossed the river by boat, and took refuge in the Parlalpur camp. Between April 12 and 13, nearly 500 displaced persons arrived at the camp and surrounding areas. While some returned as tensions eased in Murshidabad, about a hundred remained behind, citing fears over safety and lack of security.

Responding to their concerns, the administration assured full protection and comprehensive support. Reassured by this, 21 displaced persons chose to return home on Saturday. Before leaving, they were provided with essential relief materials and transported back in police vehicles, carrying their belongings—including domestic livestock.

Commenting on the development, Malda Sadar sub-divisional officer Pankaj Tamang said: “The situation in Murshidabad is now peaceful. Many displaced people have expressed a desire to return, and the administration is facilitating their return. Efforts will be made to help the remaining people go back as well.”

Meanwhile, a delegation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Malda again on Saturday, following a similar visit the day before. Arriving on the Vande Bharat Express around 10.30 a.m, the NHRC team first halted briefly at the Malda Circuit House before heading to the Parlalpur High School camp. There, they met with the displaced families, assessed living conditions, and examined provisions related to food, health, and security. The team also looked into possible human rights violations during the recent unrest.

Addressing the media, NHRC team leader Vijay Bharti said: “We have come here to understand their conditions and the extent of human rights violations during the attacks. Many are traumatised and suffering from psychological issues. What they need now is mental, medical, and financial support. Everyone has the right to live peacefully with full security. We have gathered necessary inputs and will present our findings and recommendations to the appropriate authorities to ensure support for the victims.”

In a parallel development, the National Commission for Women has summoned South Malda MP Isha Khan Choudhury, Samserganj MLA Amirul Islam, Mothabari MLA Sabina Yeasmin, and local MLAs Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury and Chandana Sarkar to appear for an inquiry.

The commission’s two-day investigation into the Murshidabad violence began on Friday.