The Economics Department (Ashoka Econ) of Ashoka University has been ranked number 1 in India out of 239 Institutions (and 31st in Asia out of 1539 institutions) in September 2020, according to the international database RePEc (Research Papers in Economics), which covers 8198 institutions and 60355 registered authors worldwide.

The rankings are devised based on volume as well as the reach of the research output of the department since it takes into account total publications, number of citations, and number of downloads of research papers of registered authors. The RePEc database for Asia has 1539 institutions with 6696 authors.

The ranking is significant for Ashoka University as the University is only 6 years old. Speaking on Ashoka Econ topping the rankings in the country, Prof Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University said, “It is a significant achievement for us at the University. Ashoka is young, and for our Economics Department to have reached this level of recognition in India in such a short span of time is a testament to our belief in excellence. We take pride in the high quality of research in the Economics Department and are confident that this accomplishment will inspire others across the University.”

Dr Ratul Lahkar, Head of the Economics Department, Ashoka University said, “We in the Department of Economics of Ashoka University are delighted that RePEc has ranked us the number 1 Economics Department in India. This ranking is based on the research output of the department and is a testament to our commitment towards excellence in research. It is particularly heartening to us that we have been able to secure this ranking despite being a relatively young department. We remain committed to striving for further excellence in this respect in the future.”