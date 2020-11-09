Ashoka University today announced that it has for the first time begun accepting applications for fully-funded PhD programmes in Sociology and Chemical Sciences. The application process for PhD programmes in Sociology & Anthropology and Chemical Sciences will close on February 28, 2021, and December 4, 2020, respectively.

The minimum requirement for prospective candidates for applying to the Ph D programme in Sociology & Anthropology is a master’s degree with at least 55% aggregate. All students admitted to the Ph D programme will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 35,000 for six years including their fieldwork semesters.

In addition to this, students will be eligible for an annual contingency grant of Rs 20,000 for research support, and medical insurance coverage up to one lakh per annum. The University may also extend additional financial support for Ph D students to participate in conferences. Candidates can apply for the programme on https://apply.ashoka.edu.in. The shortlisted candidates will appear for interview on April 2 & 3, 2021.

Speaking on the start of Sociology & Anthropology PhD programme, Prof Swargajyoti Gohain, Head of the Department, Sociology/Anthropology said, “We are delighted to announce that we have for the first time started the fully funded Sociology & Anthropology PhD programme at Ashoka University. With the launch of this programme, we encourage highly motivated individuals to apply and contribute to research at Ashoka.

To apply for the PhD programme in Chemical Sciences, a prospective candidate must have completed either an M Sc, M Phil, M Tech or B Tech. All candidates applying for the programme will have to appear for a written test and an Interview.

Candidates who have cleared a national eligibility test (CSIR-UGC-NET / GATE / INSPIRE) are exempted from appearing for the written test. The probable dates for the written test and Interview are from December 14 – December 16, 2020.

Students selected for the programme will get generous and assured funding for 5 years (equivalent to National Scholarships), on-campus accommodation, interdisciplinary research opportunities and International Conference travel support.

Candidates can apply for the programme on https://apply.ashoka.edu.in.